BIRDSEYE — Wildlife management staff at Patoka Lake will conduct two in-person draws for controlled mourning dove hunts at 6 a.m. Sept. 1-2 at Patoka Lake's Hunter Check Station No. 5.
The draws will be for a staked position in a standard controlled dove hunt field. About 15-20 staked positions are expected to be drawn, and a maximum of two firearms per stake will be allowed.
Hunters are required to have the proper licenses, stamps and their federal HIP number. For ammunition, hunters can only use nontoxic shot size 6 or smaller and need to have their firearm plugged so that it can only contain three shells at a time. Hunters will be limited to 50 shells.
Shooting hours for the hunts will be 6:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. All fields surrounding the controlled sunflower field will be subject to similar time restrictions and will be closed after 1 p.m. There will be no “standby” or refilling of shooting stations after early departures either day.
The sunflower field will be considered open and subject to regular shooting hours starting Sept. 3. Regular shooting hours are a half hour before sunrise to sunset through the legal season.
Patoka Lake is at 3084 N. Dillard Road, Birdseye, IN 47513. Hunter Check Station No. 5 is on County Road 725 South in Orange County.
Hunters should contact DNR law enforcement at 812-837-9536 with specific questions about federal or state laws, statutes and rules.
For other information about the controlled hunt, call Patoka Lake at 812-685-2464 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and ask for the wildlife specialist.
