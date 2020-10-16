MUNCIE — Cornerstone Center for the Arts plans to safely carry out the tradition of the free Community Halloween Party. The Trunk or Treat is on Thursday, Oct. 29, with indoor and outdoor activities 4 to 7 p.m. at Cornerstone, 520 E. Main St., in downtown Muncie.
The event will kick off outside in the parking lot of CCA, where parking spaces will be decorated for Halloween. Each vendor will provide individually wrapped candy or teats and will safely distribute to children. Each community member in attendance will receive a ticket for a free hot dog and water. Inside, there will be games and activities set up, as well as a socially distanced cake walk. Winners of the cake walk will receive a cupcake. A fan favorite, Captain Jack the Pirate, will lead stories and performances in the auditorium.
Masks are required for entry to this event. Cornerstone will continue to monitor all state and local guidelines for events during COVID-19.
Information: Claire Downes at cdownes@cornerstone.org or call CCA’s second-floor desk at 765-281-9503.
