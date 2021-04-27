MUNCIE — The Old National banking center located at 116 W. Charles St. is converting its northside bank parking lot into two-hour public parking to benefit downtown businesses.
“This added parking will greatly benefit everyone who frequents our downtown community by creating more access and flexibility to visit,” said Jay Julian, chief economic development officer, president/CEO of Muncie-Delaware County Chamber of Commerce.
“Convenient and accessible parking will be more important than ever as we reopen storefronts that were forced to close during the pandemic. This will be a great addition to, not just for the people of downtown, but also for those who are wanting to come downtown and enjoy the great shops and restaurants,” he said.
