MUNCIE — The community is invited to enjoy a blast from the past as Muncie Symphony Orchestra performs popular hits from The Beatles in a free outdoor concert on Saturday from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Canan Commons (600 S. Walnut St., downtown Muncie).
The show will include over two dozen Beatles classics, including “Yesterday” with an acoustic guitar and string quartet, “Penny Lane” with a live trumpet section, “I Am the Walrus” with a rock/classical blend and more.
The concert will be done in tandem with Classical Mystery Tour, a renowned Beatles cover band that performs with symphony orchestras for an unforgettable experience.
The MSO’s 2021–22 season will feature additional pops music, including hits from Billy Joel, John Williams and more.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets.
To learn more about the Muncie Symphony Orchestra, visit munciesymphony.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.