MUNCIE — On Feb. 26, Matthew Kraemer will conduct the Muncie Symphony Orchestra in a program capturing the American spirit. The concert will feature solo award-winning violinist Rubén Rengel.
“A New World,” the penultimate concert in the symphony’s 2021-2022 season, will feature William Grant Still’s “Festive Overture,” Copland’s “Variation on a Shaker Melody,” Dvorak’s “Symphony No. 9” (From the New World) and Barber’s “Violin Concerto,” which will feature Rengel as the soloist.
Those attending are invited to arrive early for a free preconcert lecture hosted by Dr. James Thompson, MSO’s education coordinator. The lecture will be from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. on the second floor of Emens Auditorium at Ball State University. The talk will provide an introduction to the pieces being performed to further enrich the concert experience.
Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased online at munciesymphony.org or in person at the Emens Box Office, 1800 W Riverside Ave., or by phone at 765-285-1539. Free kids’ tickets are available with the purchase of adult tickets. To learn more, visit munciesymphony.org/kids-tickets.
“A New World” will begin at 7:30 p.m. Feb 26 at Emens. There will be a free shuttle between Emens and the McKinley Avenue and New York Avenue parking garages for those in need. The shuttle will run for one hour before the show and 30 minutes after.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.