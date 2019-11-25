MUNCIE — Muncie invites the public to join the festivities on Thursday, Dec. 5, from 5 to 8 p.m., for Light Up DWNTWN. Galleries, restaurants and retailers will kick off the holiday shopping season.
The community tree lighting ceremony will take place at Canan Commons, in the 500 block of South Walnut Street, at 6 p.m. Santa, Charlie Cardinal and Muncie Fire Department will light up the community holiday tree with an animated light show synchronized to music. Muncie elementary school choirs, Code Red Dancers and the Magic City Music Men will all perform.
Also on Walnut Street will be the “Holiday Makers Market,” featuring nearly 50 artists, in a heated tent. Kiddie Express train, fire pits and concessions will also be available.
The community tree will execute an animated light and music show each Thursday through Sunday nights from 6 to 9 p.m. throughout December.
