MUNCIE — The David Owsley Museum of Art at Ball State University will display the most important exhibition to date of the art of Larry Day (1921–1998) from Feb. 24 through May 21.
The museum is open to the public with no admission fee from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays.
Organized by the Woodmere Art Museum in Philadelphia, "Body Language: The Art of Larry Day" explores the artist’s significant contributions to American art from the 1950s through the 1990s in a selection of 50 paintings and drawings.
The exhibition is curated by Day’s longtime friend David Bindman, emeritus professor of the history of art at University College London and visiting fellow at Hutchins Center for African and African American Studies at Harvard University.
The exhibition highlights the most prominent thematic categories in Day’s career: abstraction, figuration and the cityscape. Together, they work in concert to reinforce the artist’s significance and lasting relevance while revealing Day’s shift from abstraction to representation.
In his hometown, Day was known as “the dean of Philadelphia painters,” indicative of his powerful inspiration and effect as an instructor at Philadelphia College of Art (now the University of the Arts) and across the city’s many other art schools.
