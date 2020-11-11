ANDERSON — The Anderson Museum of Art will host a free Family Fun Day: Wild Wilderness Day with Mounds on Saturday, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St.
The art museum is celebrating the beauty of wildlife and the outdoors, Nov. 6-Dec. 23 with its “Wild Wilderness” exhibition and several coinciding events.
The Family Fun Day will give families the opportunity to learn about “Skin, Skulls, Furs,” “Reptiles versus Amphibians” and “Insects and Pollinators.” Families can also make a take-home craft during the event.
