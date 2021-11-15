LOGO21 GOOD MORNING.jpg

ANDERSON — Anderson Museum of Art has announced the winners of the art competition portion of WelcomeHome, an exhibition honoring veterans. The winners were announced during the Veterans Day opening reception Nov. 11.

Welcome Home Winners

Best of Show

Orie Shafer, Garrett, American Hero #6

1st Place

Mark Rouse, Fishers, Just One More

2nd Place

Mark Rouse, Fishers, Flander’s Field

3rd Place

Tom Heatherly, Muncie, Take Five

Honorable Mentions

Stephanie Metz, Anderson, We Remember

Melissa Bellanceau, Rushville, Tormented Annie

The exhibition will continue through Dec. 30. Included in the show are items on loan from local residents, the Fort Wayne Museum of Art, Museum of the Soldier in Portland and the Madison County Historical Society.

In conjunction with the Welcome Home exhibit, the museum will be continuing its patriotic theme into the winter with a memorial holiday tree. Honor a veteran in your life on the tree for just $5 through the museum’s website or at the museum.

More information about the exhibition may be found on the website, andersonart.org.

