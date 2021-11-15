ANDERSON — Anderson Museum of Art has announced the winners of the art competition portion of WelcomeHome, an exhibition honoring veterans. The winners were announced during the Veterans Day opening reception Nov. 11.
Welcome Home Winners
Best of Show
Orie Shafer, Garrett, American Hero #6
1st Place
Mark Rouse, Fishers, Just One More
2nd Place
Mark Rouse, Fishers, Flander’s Field
3rd Place
Tom Heatherly, Muncie, Take Five
Honorable Mentions
Stephanie Metz, Anderson, We Remember
Melissa Bellanceau, Rushville, Tormented Annie
The exhibition will continue through Dec. 30. Included in the show are items on loan from local residents, the Fort Wayne Museum of Art, Museum of the Soldier in Portland and the Madison County Historical Society.
In conjunction with the Welcome Home exhibit, the museum will be continuing its patriotic theme into the winter with a memorial holiday tree. Honor a veteran in your life on the tree for just $5 through the museum’s website or at the museum.
More information about the exhibition may be found on the website, andersonart.org.
