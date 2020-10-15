MUNCIE — The David Owsley Museum of Art at Ball State University will host “20/20: Twenty Women Artists of the Twentieth Century,” highlighting some of the most significant modern and contemporary women artists, through Dec. 20.
DOMA is currently open for in-person visits, subject to changes in University guidelines. Masks and physical distancing are required, and other safety protocols are outlined at bsu.edu/doma/visit.
Inspired by and coinciding with the centennial celebration of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution, the exhibition includes works in a vast array of mediums, from paintings, photographs, prints, sculpture, and drawings from the museum’s collection, along with loans from Ball State’s Andrew Seager Archive of the Built Environment.
The exhibition at DOMA is free and open to the public. Online virtual tours are planned for those unable to visit or for visitors who wish to enjoy the works in a new way from home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.