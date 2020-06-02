ANDERSON — Beginning June 15, the Museum of Madison County History will be open by appointment only for tours, exhibit viewing and research between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
To make an appointment, call the museum at 765-683-0052 during those hours.
Specify which of the exhibits you are interested in visiting: the World War II Madison County Heroes & Home Front, Schools Down the Decades, Anderson’s 100+ Years of Automotive Industry, and/or Model Trains & Doll Houses. Or specify which area of research you need: the Nicholson Local History Library or the Zook Genealogy Library.
All guests will be required to wear their own mask, use the museum’s hand sanitizer and submit to a temperature check. Guests may wear gloves.
Groups will be limited to five total guests. Groups larger than five may be accommodated with special arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.