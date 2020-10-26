ANDERSON — Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St., has released its latest art kits for the community. Fall art kits — plus instructional video — are now available through the AMOA website, andersonart.org for just $10 each. These projects are great for fall and Halloween activities.
In an effort to continue to provide families with fun art education and activities, AMOA developed a set of kits that are perfect for fall and for all ages. The kits were put together for kids to complete at home, with a full set of supplies and a video that can be followed at home at each child’s preferred pace.
“Our summer art kits were such a hit that we thought we would provide fall kits for those looking for some fall fun during school breaks, the weekend, or during a family night in. In light of social distancing protocols, we know that many families are searching for at-home activities and these art kits fit the bill,” said Mandee Mikulski, executive director of the art museum.
