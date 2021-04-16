ANDERSON — Anderson Museum of Art has launched its spring campaign to support its upcoming summer programs. The campaign goal of $3,000 will help the museum to host its annual Summer Art Camps, provide scholarship assistance to those unable to afford camp tuition, and support the many upcoming exhibitions and programs the museum will host in the summer. The museum is building programs and activities for children of all ages to teach them more about the arts through hands-on activities. These activities will provide skills and experiences that will make a lasting impact. AMOA has also increased its community outreach efforts by encouraging local artist participation, highlighting the talent of these artists with new exhibitions, and building partnerships with other nonprofits, businesses and community advocates, the museum’s director said in a press release. “Last year, we were unable to host our annual camp, but are elated to bring the kids back for summer fun this year,” Mandee Mikulski, AMOA’s executive director, said. “This year ’s classes will be held keeping the health and safety of our families as a top priority with appropriate class sizes and social distancing, and we will be conducting many of our programs outside.” Contributions can be made on the AMOA website, andersonart.org.
Good Morning: Museum raising funds to support summer art camps
