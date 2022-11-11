ANDERSON — A new transportation-related exhibition will have a celebratory opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Anderson Museum of Art.
The reception is open to the public and will include model displays, two-dimensional art pieces, a chance to meet the modelers and artists, demonstrations and a make-and-take airplane activity for kids.
The exhibit — Planes, Trains, and Automobiles: The Art of Transportation — will depict the creativity, skill and talent involved in model building with models on display. The exhibition also will include a two-dimensional art competition with more than 30 pieces by local artists.
An awards ceremony will be at 6 p.m. to announce the two-dimensional art competition winners.
Toys Forever Models and Hobbies will be on-site with items for purchase and information about getting started in model trains, cars or planes.