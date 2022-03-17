ANDERSON — The Anderson Museum of Art Women’s League will host a Mad Hatter Tea Party from 3 to 5 p.m. April 30 at the downtown museum. The party will include tea, light hors d’oeuvres and entertainment.
The Women’s League encourages those attending to wear your maddest hat for a chance to win a prize.
Tickets are on sale for $20 at the museum and from Women’s League members. Event proceeds will benefit the museum and its programs.
The Women’s League is open to all women interested in increasing the museum’s effectiveness as a cultural center. Meetings are at 10 a.m. the fourth Wednesday of each month at the museum. Annual membership is $30.
To learn more about the group, visit https://andersonart.org/womens-league/.
The museum is at 32 W. 10th St.
