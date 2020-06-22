ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Community Band had its first rehearsal since March 12 with 20 musicians enjoying playing together again. Musicians from Alexandria, Marion, Muncie, Anderson, Yorktown and Tipton were in Beulah Park enjoying being together again while sitting a “social distance apart.”
The band comes together each Thursday evening to rehearse. Rehearsals are now in Beulah Park on Indiana 9 in Alexandria. They begin at 7 p.m. and are finished around 8:30 p.m. Musicians need to bring their own music stand and chair as we are rehearsing outdoors in building 2, weather permitting. If rehearsal can’t happen outdoors, it will be conducted in the Emery Lee Auditorium Building in the park.
New members are encouraged to come join the band, even if it is only for the summer. If you do not have a music stand, you may be able to borrow one from the band. It would be a good way for school band members to keep in practice since they have not been able to play since mid-March.
The band is rehearsing for its first concert back together which will be on Friday, July 3, in Mounds State Park. That concert will begin at 7 p.m. On Aug. 9, the band will perform in Noblesville at 3 p.m., and other concerts are in the planning stage.
For more information, contact Alan Erwin, conductor, at alexcomband@comcast.net, or 765-724-9234.
