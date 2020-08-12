NEW CASTLE — The New Castle-Henry County Public Library will host an outdoor concert featuring electric violinist/vocalist Cathy Morris at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at the 1400 Plaza (corner of Broad and 15th streets), weather permitting.
Morris has released five CDs of original music in addition to several cover and duet albums. Her audiences have included world leaders such as first lady Laura Bush, the Prince and Princess of Serbia, and the Japanese ambassador.
This concert is part of the Noteworthy Concert series, provided by funding from the Friends of the Library. There is no cost to attend, but audience members should bring their own lawn chairs.
In case of inclement weather, the concert will be in the library auditorium with limited seating.
Information: www.nchcpl.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.