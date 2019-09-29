ANDERSON — Tickets are on sale for "Mutts Gone Nuts" at The Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian St., on Saturday, Oct. 5.
Canines and comedy collide in a smash-hit performance that will leave you howling for more. From shelters to showbiz, these amazing mutts unleash havoc and hilarity in a stunning, action-packed, comedy dog spectacular, featuring some of the world’s most talented four-legged performers. The dogs are sure to steal your heart, and then your shoes.
Showtime is 7:30 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at theandersonparamount.org or by calling (765) 642-1234. Cost is $18 or $29.
For more information, visit theandersonparamount.org. To see video and photos from previous Mutts Gone Nuts performances, visit muttsgonenuts.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.