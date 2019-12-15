Learn about some of Brown County State Park’s more mysterious trails during an upcoming winter hike series.
Some places are only known by legend, while others have been hidden for decades. All have a story to tell.
Hikers for each event should meet at the Nature Center at 11 a.m. After a discussion of the hike, there will be a carpool to the trail head. Dress for the weather. Some hikes are longer than others. Contact the park for length of each trail at 812-988-5240 or email phaulter@dnr.IN.gov.
Hikes include:
Dec. 21, 2019 — Hike to Kelp Village
Jan. 1, 2020 — First Day Hike: Vista Voyage
Jan. 18, 2020 — Hike to the Lake that Never Was
Feb. 1, 2020 — Winter Dog Hike
Feb. 8, 2020 — Boulder in the Tree Hike
Feb. 22, 2020 — CCC Ruins/Deserters Cave Hike
March 14, 2020 — Curious Quarry Hike
March 28, 2020 — Line Nature Preserve Hike
Brown County State Park (on.IN.gov/browncountysp) is at 1450 S.R. 46 E in Nashville, 47448.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.