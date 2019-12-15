LOGO19 Good Morning.jpg

Learn about some of Brown County State Park’s more mysterious trails during an upcoming winter hike series.

Some places are only known by legend, while others have been hidden for decades. All have a story to tell.

Hikers for each event should meet at the Nature Center at 11 a.m. After a discussion of the hike, there will be a carpool to the trail head. Dress for the weather. Some hikes are longer than others. Contact the park for length of each trail at 812-988-5240 or email phaulter@dnr.IN.gov.

Hikes include:

Dec. 21, 2019 — Hike to Kelp Village

Jan. 1, 2020 — First Day Hike: Vista Voyage

Jan. 18, 2020 — Hike to the Lake that Never Was

Feb. 1, 2020 — Winter Dog Hike

Feb. 8, 2020 — Boulder in the Tree Hike

Feb. 22, 2020 — CCC Ruins/Deserters Cave Hike

March 14, 2020 — Curious Quarry Hike

March 28, 2020 — Line Nature Preserve Hike

Brown County State Park (on.IN.gov/browncountysp) is at 1450 S.R. 46 E in Nashville, 47448.

