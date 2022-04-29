INDIANAPOLIS — Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 30, the Drug Enforcement Administration is sponsoring the 22nd nationwide Prescription Drug Take Back initiative. The effort seeks to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft through proper disposal of prescription drugs.
Collection sites will be set up nationwide for expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs that will be properly disposed of without threat to the environment. This program is for liquid and pill medications.
Vaping pens without batteries and vaping cartridges also will be taken. Needles, new or used, will not be accepted for disposal. This service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked.
The Indiana State Police will partner with the DEA so that, as in the past, unwanted medications may be dropped off at any State Police post, except for the Lowell and Toll Road ones.
To locate the drop-off spots closest to your home or business, go to https://www.dea.gov/takebackday and fill out a ZIP Code or city or county and state to search.