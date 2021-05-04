GREENFIELD — The 18th anniversary of the National Road Yard Sale Festival will be held June 2 to 6 over 800 miles.
The festival was independently created for each community along the National Road to showcase what makes them unique. Past events have drawn in thousands of people to the old pike towns. It offers a way for local residents on the National Road to make extra money, and promote businesses and tourism.
Antiques, furniture, fresh garden produce, glassware and collectibles, and in some locations Amish treats will be available during the sale.
The National Road, in many places known as Route U.S. 40, was built between 1811 and 1834 to reach the western settlements. It was also the first federally funded road in U.S. history, and stretches from Baltimore to St. Louis.
The yard sale provides travelers with the opportunity to explore the many attractions on the "Road that Built The Nation," such as the James Whitcomb Riley Museum in Greenfield, Huddleston Farmhouse Inn Museum in Cambridge City, and the Zane-Grey National Road Museum in Norwich, Ohio.
For more information, contact coordinators Donna Tauber 765-987-7565 or Kim Couch 765-969-7593, or visit the official Facebook page “Historic National Road Yard Sale - US 40 Sales.”
