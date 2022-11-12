ANDERSON — Robert D. Loose Funeral Home, an official Wreaths Across America (WAA) location, will host a wreath-laying ceremony at noon on Saturday, Dec. 17 at The Gardens at Willowcrest Park, 200 W. 53rd St.
They will join more than 2,700 other locations across the country for National Wreaths Across America Day. Coordinated and led by local volunteers, fundraising groups have worked throughout the year to sponsor the placement of veterans wreaths on the headstones of fallen service members laid to rest there.
This annual event seeks to further the WAA mission of “Remember, Honor, Teach,” ensuring that the memory of those who served our country endures.
Information: Lynn Fogle at 765-649-5255.