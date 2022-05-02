ANDERSON — May is the perfect time to plant beautiful flowers which will attract butterflies and other wildlife.
Join the Friends of Mounds State Park for their 13th annual fundraiser plant sale on Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mounds State Park. Plants range in price with most being under $12.
There will be at least 110 different plant species to choose from (while supplies last.)
These are Indiana native plants and wildflowers, which are hardy and can be planted in less than perfect soils and also require less water. A sampling of plants that will be available: Black Cohosh, Bergamot, Northern Sea Oats, Big Bluesteam, New Jersey Tea, Virginia Bluebells, and Bloodroot.
For more details about specific plants, or for questions about the sale, call the Interpretive Center at 765-649-8128 or visit the Friends of Mounds State Park website at www.friendsofmounds.org.
The event is free, though standard park entrance fees of $7 per in-state vehicle and $9 per out-of-state vehicle apply.
Mounds State Park (https://on.in.gov/moundssp) is at 4306 Mounds Road, Anderson.