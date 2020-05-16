INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Natural Resources Commission will conduct its next bimonthly meeting virtually at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The agenda and downloadable related materials as well as detailed instructions for participating are posted at nrc.IN.gov/2354.htm.
Members of the public can submit questions and comments to Scott Allen at sallen@nrc.IN.gov before 4 p.m. ET on May 18. Members of the public submitting questions or comments will be required to provide their first and last name and clearly identify the agenda item to which they are referring.
The NRC is an autonomous board that addresses topics pertaining to the Department of Natural Resources.
NRC members include the DNR director, heads of three other state agencies (Indiana Department of Environmental Management, Indiana Office of Tourism Development, and the Indiana Department of Transportation); six citizens appointed by the governor on a bipartisan basis; the chair of the DNR’s advisory council; and the president of the Indiana Academy of Science.
The Academy of Science president and the agency heads, other than the DNR director, may appoint proxies to serve the commission in their absences.
To view all DNR news releases, see dnr.IN.gov.
