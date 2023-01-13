INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Natural Resources Commission will conduct its next bimonthly meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Fort Harrison State Park.
The agenda and downloadable related materials are posted at nrc.IN.gov/meetings-and-minutes/current-meeting-agenda.
The NRC is an autonomous board that addresses topics pertaining to the Department of Natural Resources.
NRC members include the DNR director; heads of three other state agencies (Department of Environmental Management, Destination Development Corp. and the Department of Transportation); six citizens appointed by the governor on a bipartisan basis; chair of the DNR’s advisory council; and president of the Indiana Academy of Science.
The Academy of Science president and agency heads, other than the DNR director, may appoint proxies to serve the commission in their absences.
The meeting will be in the park’s Garrison Ballroom, 6002 N. Post Road.