INDIANAPOLIS — A new smartphone app connects Indiana National Guardsmen, their families and others interested in the organization to services and information, ranging from job vacancies and education benefits to specific unit updates.
Hoosier Guardsmen created the app to facilitate communication and information for service members, families, and civilians.
Members of the visual information office spent most of 2020 designing, implementing and testing before releasing the app.
The Indiana National Guard app is a free download at Apple and Google Play app stores.
