SPENCER — DNR Director Dan Bortner and Indiana State Parks staff dedicated a new family cabin at McCormick’s Creek State Park on Aug. 5.
Called the Sunset Cabin, the new overnight option at the state park is now available for reservations. Reservations can be made at camp.IN.gov or by calling 866-622-6746.
The 1,400-square-foot cabin has a fully accessible entrance and first floor, sleeps eight and is air-conditioned and heated, so it is available for use year-round. It is located in the family cabin area and overlooks the McCormick’s Cove Nature Preserve.
The design and layout is similar to that of the Centennial Cabin, which was constructed and dedicated during Indiana State Parks’ centennial year in 2016.
A portion of the funding for the Sunset Cabin was donated by the Luetkemeier family. The family has vacationed at McCormick’s Creek State Park every year for 70 years, spanning four generations. The Friends of McCormick’s Creek State Park also supported the project with funding and logistical work.