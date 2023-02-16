NEW CASTLE — Eastern Indiana Federal Credit Union is offering four “People Helping People” scholarships to graduating seniors in Delaware, Hancock, Henry and Madison counties.
EIFCU was founded on the belief that everyone deserves opportunities for a brighter financial future. It created the scholarships to help reduce the financial burden of pursuing postsecondary education.
Each $750 scholarship may be used toward an undergraduate degree or a certification at an accredited college/university/trade school.
Applicants must be members of EIFCU with an account in good standing. High school students can open an account with a $5 deposit.
Criteria considered are academics, determination, community involvement and work history.
All scholarship applications and materials must be received by March 31, 2023. Applications are available at the counties’ public high schools and by picking them up in the lobby of EIFCU, 801 S. Memorial Drive, New Castle, or be email per request to mgmt@easterninfcu.com.