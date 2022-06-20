NEW CASTLE — The New Castle-Henry County Public Library has three new self-checkout stations to further improve service for user. Two are next to the main circulation desk; the third is in the children’s department.
The stations use RFID technology, which sends a radio signal from the checkout station to the book, which it then deems as checked out. Library users can check out four to five books at one time.
When tags cannot be found, scans are available. Checkout slips show a variety of information, including the number of books checked out under the account, when books are due back and holds.
“Library patrons have found the self-checkout stations easy to use,” said Mary Hammons, head of Adult Services. “The two characters on the checkout screen, Bean and Bop, add a bit of whimsy to the transactions.”
Those who prefer in-person service can use the main circulation desk, where a library staff member will be available to help.
For more information about the library, visit www.nchcpl.org. You may follow the library on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.