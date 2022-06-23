ANDERSON — Mayor Thomas J. Broderick Jr. and Jan Miller, executive director for Habitat for Humanity have announced a partnership that will allow for a new home to be constructed by Habitat volunteers in Anderson beginning with a groundbreaking to be held Friday, June 24, at 11:30 a.m. at 1103 E. 28th St., Anderson.
The City of Anderson has previously partnered with Habitat for the purpose of using some of the blighted property for new residential construction.
The City of Anderson created The Anderson Community Development Corporation (ACDC) to receive the property, and after demolition, seek individuals or entities who are interested in developing the property. The 28th Street property is the most recent to be donated to Habitat.
Women Build 22, a Habitat program that brings women together to transform communities, will be providing support by fundraising in addition to participating in construction projects on the house.
Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit charity that connects partners to hard working individuals, enabling them to work toward home ownership. As a part of the process, potential home owners put in 200 hours of education and work time, participating in the construction of their home as well as donating time working on others’ homes.