ANDERSON — The historic Paramount Theatre has announced the addition of two new prominent performances to its 2022-2023 live entertainment lineup — Ernie Haase & Signature Sound: A Jazzy Little Christmas and Thunderstruck: America’s AC/DC Tribute.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, Aug. 26, at 10 a.m. via AndersonParamount.org.
About these new shows:
Ernie Haase & Signature Sound: A Jazzy Little Christmas – Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.
Most seats are $25 & $35. Limited premium seating – $55.
Performing more than 100 concerts per year, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound will bring A Jazzy Little Christmas to The Paramount stage this winter. With true, four-part harmony and a three-piece jazz band, the live concert will be reminiscent of the sounds of The Four Freshmen with the jazz of Tony Bennett.
Thunderstruck: America’s AC/DC Tribute – Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.
Most seats are $15 & $25. Limited premium seating – $45.
Thunderstruck expertly recreates the AC/DC live concert experience just the way fans remember it. Each member obsesses over the tones and structures of each song, the energy of each performance, as well as every piece of gear, to bring the power and entertainment of a genuine AC/DC show back to the stage.
Tickets can be purchased via AndersonParamount.org or by calling the Paramount Box Office at 765-642-1234.