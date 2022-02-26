INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) launched the Indiana State Nature Passport last year.
To date, over 17,000 travelers have signed up for the passport. There are 22 new locations to discover and additional prizes are now available for outdoor adventure-seekers.
The free "digital passport" encourages visitors to discover new places and enjoy the outdoors. Participants sign up online for the passport and receive prizes for visiting multiple parks and properties across the state. Visitors need to check in from their smartphone at one of the designated passport locations.
"If a person visits all 81 locations, they will receive a custom passport completion pin," said Elaine Bedel, IDDC's secretary and CEO. "Those who complete all 81 locations will also qualify for special grand prize giveaways throughout the year."
For more information go to VisitIndiana.com/Explore or scan the QR code. To follow on social media, Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.
