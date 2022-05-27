MUNCIE — Minnetrista Museum & Gardens has announced the opening of two new exhibits on Saturday.
Shape ’Scape: Become architects and bring your designs to life. Shape ’Scape encourages teamwork, imagination and play. This highly interactive exhibit lets design teams follow their ideas from beginning to end, designing and reimagining a Minnetrista for the next generation.
TreeHouses — Look Who’s Living in the Trees!: Hang out in the trees in this hands-on exhibit. Step into an indoor treehouse, experiment with the technology used to build treehouses and conduct forest research high in the treetops.
TreeHouses offers creative ways to explore the important roles that trees play in providing homes for all sorts of wild things, including people. The exhibit engages forest explorers of all ages in the ecology of sustainable harvesting and indoor nature exploration.
Both exhibits run through Sept. 11. For more information, visit minnetrista.net or call 765-282-4848.