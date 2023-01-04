ANDERSON — The newly elected officers and executive committee members of Anderson-Madison County NAACP will be installed Sunday, Jan. 8.
Chapter members chose a new president and leadership team Nov. 27.
Larry L. McClendon Jr., a local leader and facilitator at The Crossing School of Business and Entrepreneurship, was unopposed for president. The remaining posts also were uncontested.
McClendon, a longtime member and the first elected president since James Burgess began serving in 1988, said he hopes to focus on youth matters around crime, educational equity, political literacy, economics and voter turnout.
“My vision is to put the Anderson-Madison County chapter back on the map.”
Madison County Circuit Court Judge Scott A. Norrick will install the new officials during a 3 p.m. Sunday ceremony at Straight Gate Community Church, 2116 Henry St.
In addition to McClendon, new officials include Rio King, first vice president; Jacobi Davis, second vice president; Jeff Cottrell, third vice president; Donita Thompson, secretary; Vanessa Duncan, treasurer; and five others elected to complete the Executive Committee.
“Our city is in need,” McClendon said. “We are bound and held accountable to the people of Anderson and Madison County, and we will hold others accountable as well.”