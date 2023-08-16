MUNCIE — Anderson, Indiana, is a city with a lot of stories to tell.
You can hear many of them on Thursday, Aug. 17, when Ball State PBS airs the next installment in the series highlighting great small towns in East Central Indiana.
“Now Entering…Anderson” premieres live at 8 p.m. on Ball State PBS. It can also be seen online at ballstatepbs.org and on the PBS App or Ball State Public Media App.
“Now Entering…” is a video scrapbook of the people, places, and history of towns as seen through the eyes of its residents. Community members collected video footage and still photos to showcase the stories that make their city unique. Then the Ball State PBS production team traveled to Anderson to record interviews with the residents, who serve as the narrators for each of their stories.
On Aug. 17, some of these storytellers will be in the Ball State PBS studios for our live pledge program to talk about their experiences and take viewer phone calls.
The program also highlights stories about a local cartoonist, a nonprofit helping with food insecurity, the Madison County Historical Society, Mounds State Park and the Anderson Road Runners.
And finally, “Now Entering…Anderson” shares some of the stories of the events held to celebrate the city’s history, including the Gaslight Festival, Anderson’s Sesquicentennial Celebration and the Andersontown PowWow.