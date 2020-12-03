MADISON — Hoosiers can now enjoy access to the Ohio River via the Brooksburg Public Access Site near Madison.
The site, at 531 S. Brooksburg Main St., is the Indiana DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife’s 439th public access site.
The new access site was made possible by a $1.2 million investment of Department of Natural Resources funding and through a strong partnership with Jefferson County Parks, who approached Fish & Wildlife about the site in 2016, according to a press release. Land was donated by Jefferson County and Bill Knoblock.
An official dedication ceremony is being planned for spring.
All Fish & Wildlife public access sites are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at no cost to visitors.
Funding for the Public Access Program, which acquires and develops public access sites across the state, is provided by the Wildlife & Sport Fish Restoration Program. The funds are collected through excise taxes by manufacturers and importers of hunting, fishing, and shooting equipment and some boats, as well as fuel taxes. Match is provided by the State of Indiana through fishing license sales.
The Where to Fish interactive map includes information on public access sites, fish consumption advisories, and low-head dam locations in rivers and streams: on.IN.gov/where2fish.
