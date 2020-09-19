INDIANAPOLIS — Fans will be thrilled and competitors will be challenged at the 39th Annual O’Reilly Auto Parts Fall 4-Wheel Jamboree Nationals as all-new race courses await at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.
The Jamboree is set through Sunday.
The new course builds come courtesy of the enhanced team the 4-Wheel Jamboree has put in place in 2020, utilizing decades of experience in designing and constructing award-winning off-road tracks. This expertise was already applied early this year with a redesign of the Bloomsburg Jamboree race courses in Pennsylvania, which received rave reviews from attendees and competitors alike.
New this year at the Indy Jamboree is a double Hill N’ Hole Mud Pit for Mega Truck racers. The Hill and Hole track will measure approximately 60-feet wide, allowing for side-by-side race action, along with two huge jumps that will send Mega Trucks soaring through the air into back-to-back mud pits.
For more information on the 2020 4-Wheel Jamboree Nationals Series, to purchase tickets or to register a vehicle, visit 4WheelJamboree.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.