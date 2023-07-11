ANDERSON — The next Anderson Police Department Block Party will be at Mays Park, 10th Street and Madison Avenue, this Saturday, July 15, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Officers will provide a free hot dog lunch and entertainment for visitors. Kids can interact with police officers, vehicles and police safety items, play on inflatable slides and activities, check out the petting zoo and enjoy shaved ice provided by the Lions Club.
Nonprofits will be at the park with summer giveaways and information.
Second Harvest will distribute food.
The Anderson Fire Department will distribute safety information, free smoke detectors, fire hats and other items for kids. Visitors can explore the fire truck and try out the fire hose.
APD will host additional Block Party events, including July 23 at Jackson Park, Aug. 12 at Harmon Park (on Van Buskirk Road), Aug. 19 at Warren Miller Park, and Sept. 9 at Pulaski Park.