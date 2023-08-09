ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department will host its next Summer Block Party on Saturday, Aug. 12, at Harmon Park on Vanbuskirk Road from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Anderson residents are welcome to enjoy a free hot dog lunch prepared by Anderson Police officers and a variety of fun family activities.
Block parties are events where police are available to answer questions and talk with kids and families.
Anderson police and fire department will have officers on site with vehicles and equipment for families to check out and interact with. Visitors can try on a police vests, swing a battering ram and check out other safety equipment.
Firefighters will be on hand with free fire hats, badges, smoke detectors and other giveaways.
The police robot, drone and K9 partners will also be available for interaction and presentations.
Additional entertainment for children includes inflatables, a petting zoo, the Harmon Park playground equipment and other surprises. Families can also enjoy information and giveaways from the many nonprofit booths that will be present.
Second Harvest Food Bank will have representatives present with food items for families.