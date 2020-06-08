NOBLESVILLE — Noblesville Parks and Recreation is collaborating with Let’s Go Sports to bring beginner T-ball, intermediate T-ball, and coach pitch instruction and play for ages 3-8. The six-week programs will begin July 9 at Southside Park at 396 Washington St.
Online registration is currently open for the following programs:
Beginner T-ball: Ages 3-4 at 5:30-6:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursdays for six weeks for $70. Participants will receive two weeks of instruction, followed by four weeks of game-like play with groups of up to six players.
Intermediate T-ball: 5-year-olds at 5:30-6:45 p.m. and 6:45–8 p.m. on Fridays for six weeks for $75. Participants will receive a blend of instruction with a coach-pitch element and game-like play with groups of up to six players.
Coach Pitch Baseball: Ages 6-8 at 9–10:15 a.m. and 10:30–11:45 a.m. on Saturdays for six weeks for $75. Participants will receive a blend of instruction with a coach-pitch element and game-like play with groups of up to six players.
Registration includes a T-shirt, hat and medal.
Register at www.noblesvilleparks.org under Programs and Camps.
