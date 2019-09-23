Noblesville Parks offering camps
NOBLESVILLE — The Noblesville Parks and Recreation Department is offering weeklong camps in conjunction with Noblesville Schools’ fall break Oct. 14-25. Camp is available for ages 6 to 11.
The recreation staff will provide two weeks of games, crafts, nature, laughter and friendship. Campers should pack their lunch, two snacks and wear gym shoes. Campers will have a science project, arts and crafts, and will stay active each day of camp.
New this year, Fall Break Camp will include field trips to area locations, which include Stuckey Farm on Oct. 15, Kiln Creations on Oct. 17 and Cool Creek Park and Nature Center on Oct. 23. Campers registered for camp on those dates will be transported to and from the field trip; costs are included with camp registration.
Camp is 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct 14-18 and Oct. 21-25 at Forest Park Lodge. The weekly cost is $125 for residents ($155 for nonresidents) and the daily rate is $30 for residents ($40 for nonresidents).
Before and after care also is available at daily and weekly rates. Before care is available from 7:30 to 8 a.m. ($10 for the week or $2 per day) and after care is 4 to 6 p.m. ($15 for the week or $3 per day).
For more information or to register, contact the Parks Department at 317-776-6350 or visit www.noblesvilleparks.org.
