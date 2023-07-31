NOBLESVILLE — The Noblesville Police Department will host its Seventh Annual National Night Out event from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1 at the Noblesville Boys & Girls Club, 1700 Conner St., Noblesville.
Guests at this year’s event can learn about crime scene evidence collection and crime prevention information, experience “drunk goggles,” and climb in the department’s vehicle fleet which includes a patrol car, boat, bicycle, and ESU vehicles.
The NPD information tent will have materials on bullying, cyber safety, identity theft and home safety, along with stickers.
Other activities for children include inflatable bounce houses, a Dunk-A-Cop dunk tank and a Race-A-Cop bicycle race.
The Noblesville F.O.P. Lodge 198 will provide free hotdogs, popcorn and water and Paradise Shaved Ice is donating shaved ice. Through the generous donation of George Kristo, NPD will also have three bicycles to raffle off after the event.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.