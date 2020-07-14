LOGO19 Good Morning.jpg

NOBLESVILLE — The Noblesville Parks and Recreation Department has announced its 2020 Concert at the Commons schedule. The first one was July 11.

Shows at Federal Hill Commons will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday nights through September.

Attendees of all ages are invited to bring chairs and blankets to enjoy a concert in the park.

Planned concerts are:

Aug. 8 – Night Train (Guns N’ Roses Tribute) with opening band, The Cosmic Situation

Aug. 22 – Trippin’ Billies (Dave Matthews Band Tribute) with opening band, Jai Baker

Aug. 29 – The Eagles Project (Eagles Tribute) with opening band, Carmel School of Rock

Sept. 5 – 16 Candles ('80s music) with opening band, Groove Smash

Sept. 12 – Dan McGuinness Band (CCR Tribute) with opening band, Corey Cox

Sept. 19 – Hairbangers Ball ('80s rock hairband music) with opening band, Roughouse

Sept. 26 – The Petty Breakers (Tom Petty Tribute) with opening band, Alan Kaye & The Toons

CDC social distancing guidelines will remain in place during the concert series. Attendees are asked to keep a distance of 6 feet from others. The event lawn at Federal Hill Commons has a capacity of 4,000 people, which allows space for attendees to spread out and enjoy the concerts.

 

