NOBLESVILLE — The Noblesville Parks and Recreation Department has announced its 2020 Concert at the Commons schedule. The first one was July 11.
Shows at Federal Hill Commons will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday nights through September.
Attendees of all ages are invited to bring chairs and blankets to enjoy a concert in the park.
Planned concerts are:
Aug. 8 – Night Train (Guns N’ Roses Tribute) with opening band, The Cosmic Situation
Aug. 22 – Trippin’ Billies (Dave Matthews Band Tribute) with opening band, Jai Baker
Aug. 29 – The Eagles Project (Eagles Tribute) with opening band, Carmel School of Rock
Sept. 5 – 16 Candles ('80s music) with opening band, Groove Smash
Sept. 12 – Dan McGuinness Band (CCR Tribute) with opening band, Corey Cox
Sept. 19 – Hairbangers Ball ('80s rock hairband music) with opening band, Roughouse
Sept. 26 – The Petty Breakers (Tom Petty Tribute) with opening band, Alan Kaye & The Toons
CDC social distancing guidelines will remain in place during the concert series. Attendees are asked to keep a distance of 6 feet from others. The event lawn at Federal Hill Commons has a capacity of 4,000 people, which allows space for attendees to spread out and enjoy the concerts.
