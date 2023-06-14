NOBLESVILLE — The 2023 Noblesville Fireworks Festival will host free events Tuesday, July 4, beginning at 4 p.m. with the Stars & Stripes Forever Parade through downtown Noblesville.
Registration to participate in the parade is $25 (nonprofits are not charged) and entries must be submitted by June 23. Forms are available at NoblesvilleFireworksFestival.com. Participants are encouraged to incorporate the city’s bicentennial theme.
The free Fireworks Festival will take place at Forest Park from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will include park shelters, playgrounds, inflatables, a trackless train, balloon twisters and face painters in the Kids Zone.
The Teen Zone will have age-appropriate inflatables, Spyder bungee jump and a rock wall. For adults, there will be ax throwing and a beer garden.
The Flying Toasters will perform on the main stage from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The festivities will culminate with fireworks at 10 p.m.