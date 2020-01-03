Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

A steady light rain this evening transitioning to showers of rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

A steady light rain this evening transitioning to showers of rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%.