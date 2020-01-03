ANDERSON — Join the Anderson Education Foundation in celebrating Anderson Community Schools' rich heritage of exceptional education by nominating a distinguished alumnus for the 2020 ACS Alumni Hall of Fame.
Since its beginning in 2010, there have been four celebrations, inducting 55 distinguished alumni. Lighted plaques honoring the inductees appear on a "Wall of Fame" outside the Anderson High School auditorium.
The Anderson Education Foundation Alumni Hall of Fame Committee invites nominations for candidates to be inducted into this year's class. Nomination forms are available on the Anderson Education Foundation's Facebook page, at any ACS school office, and under the Partners tab on the Anderson Community School's website: acsc.net. Nominations will be accepted until Jan. 31 and can be mailed to the AEF office, 1600 Hillcrest Ave., Anderson, IN 46011 or submitted online at: https://forms.gle/Utbs2ALGUYTvAQSZ7.
For further information, contact the AEF office at 765-640-4303 or aef@acsc.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.