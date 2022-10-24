ANDERSON — Nonprofits that will have events in Madison County early next year may apply for grants now.
Anderson Madison County Visitors Bureau will award the grants for events happening in January through March 2023. Applications may be picked up at the bureau, 6335 S. Scatterfield Road.
They also are available at https://visitandersonmadisoncounty.com/about-us/. Go down the left side and, under Documents and Forms, you will see Grant Application; click on that.
Nonprofits with a 501©3 designation are eligible to apply. Special consideration will be given to festivals, fairs and other events that draw people from outside of the county and create potential overnight stays in county lodging sites.
Full criteria are on the website. Applications will be accepted through Nov. 16, 2022. Award decisions will be made Dec. 14. Awards will be disbursed Dec. 16.
In its first year of activity since 2012, the Grant Task Force has awarded grants of $31,600 to Anderson and Madison County events. The varied recipients were in county cities and towns and represented the arts, grass-roots festivals, diverse multicultural events and sports activities. More funds were given during the year for community support to numerous organizations.