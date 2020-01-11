ANDERSON — On Tuesday, the Anderson Noon Exchange Club will celebrate the 70th anniversary of its charter with the National Exchange Club.
The celebration will be held at the Children's Bureau/Exchange Club Family Resource Center, 3047 N. Broadway, with a special luncheon beginning at 11:30 a.m.
The first president of the Anderson Noon Exchange Club was Willard Hawkins in 1950. V.G. Hilligoss followed him in 1951. Other past presidents include Charles Gaus, Orville "Red" Haven, retired Indiana House Rep. Jack Lutz, Judge Dennis Carroll, Oscar Melson, Frank Burrows, Barbara Ann Riggs and Ralph Day. The current president of the club is Stephanie Fertucci, executive director of the Exchange Club Family Resource Center.
Special guests are planning to attend and speak about the impact of the Anderson Noon Exchange Club on this community over the years. Guests include Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick, Indiana District Exchange President-Elect David McGalliard, and Jeff Young, former Exchange Club regional vice president.
Anyone wishing to attend the special anniversary luncheon is asked to RSVP by Monday to Bonny Clark: bonnyclark2016@gmail.com or call 765-617-5912.
