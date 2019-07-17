ANDERSON — The Exchange Club Proudly We Hail Award will be presented to Independent Federal Credit Union at a special luncheon in their honor on Tuesday, July 23, at 11:30 a.m. at The Edgewood Golf and Event Center.
The award is presented annually by the Anderson Noon Exchange Club to a local company or organization who proudly and properly displays the American flag.
Independent Federal Credit Union is located at the corner of Scatterfield Road and 38th Street in Anderson. CEO Connie Lodde will accept the award and share how they made the decision to purchase and display this particular American flag.
American Legion Post 127 Auxiliary President Emilie Isenhour will present a demonstration on the “Folds of the Flag.” Jeffry Young, president of the Hamilton County and Lawrence exchange clubs, is the featured speaker.
The community is invited to attend the $15 per-person luncheon and presentation by making a reservation by Monday, July 22.
Information: Bonny Clark at 765-617-5912 or email: bonnyclark2016@gmail.com.
