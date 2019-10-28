MARKLEVILLE — North Christian Upward League will host a basketball and cheerleading league that is more than a league.
Registration for the 2020 season is as follows: Early registration ($63) now through Oct. 31; late registration ($75) Nov. 1-15. This is for basketball and cheerleading grades first through sixth.
Register online at https://registration.upward.org/UPW69244 OR download a registration form and return it to North Christian Church.
Evaluation Dates: All players must attend the evaluation date. All registration fees are due at evaluations. Evaluation for basketball boys and girls, first through third grade and all cheerleaders: Monday, Nov. 18, between 6 and 8 p.m.
Evaluation for basketball boys and girls, fourth through sixth grade: Tuesday, Nov. 19, between 6 and 8 p.m. Both evaluations will be located at North Christian’s gym.
