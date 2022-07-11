MUNCIE — The “Notable Women of Muncie and Delaware County” project will sponsor the second annual Women’s History Workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 20, at Minnetrista Museum and Gardens.
The workshop is open to the public and free, but registration is required.
To register, visit the Ball State University Libraries website. Scroll to the bottom of the home page. Registration information will be under the “News and Events” section.
The public may attend one of two ways: in person or via Zoom. The Zoom broadcast will conclude at 10:30 a.m. A link to join the workshop online will be shared after a person registers for the workshop.
Jessica Jenkins, vice president of collections and storytelling at Minnetrista, will be the keynote speaker and will discuss her book, “Exploring Women’s Suffrage through 50 Historic Treasures.”
In-person attendees will take a guided tour of the Minnetrista archives and view materials from the Muncie Public and Ball State libraries’ and Delaware County Historical Society’s collections.
Local K-12 teachers and Ball State University professors also will describe innovative ways they incorporate the study of women’s history in their lesson plans.
In addition, each participant will receive an information packet. Door prizes will be awarded to in-person attendees.